FALL RIVER: The Cookie Monster would have been in their glory if it was in Fall River last Saturday morning.

Youth with the Canal District Girl Guides were at Georges P. Vanier Junior High holding a Girl Guide cookie drive through selling their well enjoyed chocolate and vanilla cookies.

It is not mint cookie season so none of those were available.

The cars were driving through keeping the girls busy counting the money and providing proper change, while also handing out the cookies. It was very educational as the girls practised their math and customer service skills.

Some of the girls with leaders had been positioned down by Fall River Subway at Hwy 2 and Fall River Road intersection, while there were Pathfinders at Fall River Rd and Lockview Road telling motorists all about the cookie drive thru.

Some girls were also stationed by St Rose of Lima church getting the attention of motorists coming from the Windsor Junction way.

The Pathfinders were helping out as well at the corner of Lockview Road and Fall River Road. (Healey photo)

Avid community volunteer Barry Dalrymple was all smiles after getting a box of Girl Guide cookies. (Healey photo)

There was a lot of helpers trying to get motorists driving by to stop in and get some cookies. (Healey photo)