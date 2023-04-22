Vlad and Inna set to perform at St. John’s United Church concert series

FALL RIVER: Two well-known, local musicians will be performing their sounds before local fans and friends this weekend.

Vlad Sitnikov, born in Russia, and Inna Klymenko, a Ukrainian refugee who had called Fall River home for a few months after arriving in Canada, will be performing together this Saturday April 29 at St. John’s United Church in Fall River.

The two have performed locally on a few occasions, including during the holidays at the Sobeys in Fall River.

Tickets are on sale now for the 7 p.m. concert April 29 through SJUC Eventbrite page (https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/spring-sounds-tickets-609624081037) and can be obtained the night of the concert using cash or tap.

Sitnikov moved to Canada in 1997. He has been teaching and performing music at many venues all across Canada and is a huge supporter of young artists through his locally owned Talent Studio Halifax.

He has generously been sharing his time and talents with the community of Fall River and St. John’s United for several years and this concert has become a much-anticipated annual event.

Klymenko is a professional classical, rock, and folk violin player.

She has been recognized at international music competitions in Ukraine and was a violin player with Symphony Orchestras which toured in Switzerland, Czech Republic, Spain, and Portugal.

Inna moved to Canada in June 2022 and has been playing concerts with Vladimir as the Bach to Beatles Duo, as well as teaching violin lessons at Talent Studio Halifax.

The two will be joined by several special guests during their three-hour show.

Among those special guests Jeremie Boudreau-Guitar; Hannah Brenkley – vocal; the Atlantic Youth Guitar Orchestra; and Peter Thamer on Piano.

Tickets are $15 each; $5 for students, with $2 from each ticket going to support Ukraine Humanitarian Relief Fund of the Canadian Red Cross.