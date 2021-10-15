Construction scheduled for Fall River Road on Oct. 15

FALL RIVER: HRM is advising of road construction that is scheduled to occur on Oct. 15 between Windsor Junction Road to Jamieson Drive in Fall River.

In a PSA, they say the work will take place between 9 a.m. to noon.

“This work is for pavement rehabilitation,” HRM said in the PSA.

HRM says this project supports the 2021-25 Regional Council Strategic Priorities Plan to establish a safe and accessible integrated mobility network.

Traffic impact: During this work, there will be stop-and-go traffic in place.

Motorists should expect delays and are asked to use alternative routes whenever possible.