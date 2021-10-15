SAWC holding volunteer recruitment drive Oct. 21

LOWER SACKVILLE: The Sackville Area Warming Center (SAWC) is holding a volunteer recruitment event next Thursday night Oct. 21 and is looking for a few good men and women to give up a few hours a week to help them out.

SWAC is a safe, warm place for anyone to come during the winter months for comfort, food, a hot meal, shelter supplies, clothing, community support and resources and much more.

Volunteers say SAWC welcomes all your questions and comments with a focus on guest privacy and confidentiality.

SAWC says if you are a retired individual, a person with disabilities, a working professional, or active parent there are many ways to give to others.

“Your life/work experiences, skills and caring will contribute to enhancing someone else’s life,” a post on the volunteer recruitment says.

SAWC invites you to join them online to discover opportunities or meet in person at the Gateway Church, 10 Beaver Bank Rd. on Thursday, October 21st at 7p.m. during their Live Volunteer Recruitment Event.

More details can be found here: https://facebook.com/events/s/sackville-area-warming-center-/251658500180614/