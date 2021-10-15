Four candidates eye Lantz/Milford municipal councillor position

LANTZ/MILFORD: Four candidates will vie to be the new Municipality of East Hants (MEH) representative for District 7 Lantz/Milford on East Hants council.

The Special Election was needed after former councillor John A. MacDonald was elected as MLA for the PC Party for Hants East during the provincial election on Aug. 17.

On the municipality’s website, it says the Special Election will take place Nov. 6, and be done by phone or online only. There will be no in-person voting taking place.

The four candidates running are: Carrie MacDougall; former Lantz Fire chief Glen Paul; Walter J. Tingley; and Julie Beniot.

Here are the respective candidates running information as copied from the MEH website (https://www.easthants.ca/government/council/district-7-special-election/ .)

Julie Benoit

Phone: 782-414-9484

Email: julie.benoit@eastlink.ca

Facebook: Julie Benoit for District 7

Walter J. Tingley

Phone: 902-883-8078

Email: w.tingley@ns.sympatico.ca

Glen D. Paul

Phone: 902-751-1089

Email: glenpaul.district7@gmail.com

Facebook: Glen Paul for District 7 Lantz-Milford

District 7 is divided into three divisions:

Division 7-1: Division 7-1 runs northeast along Highway 2 in Lantz. It is bordered by the Shubenacadie River and Highway 102, and is mostly comprised of residential subdivisions. Roads include: Samara Lane, Thorn Tree Lane, Church St, Lloyd Dr, Frenchy Rd, Palley Rd, Martin Crt, Green Rd, Green Road Exten., Preepers Ln, Logan Dr, Ashford Pl, and Tower View Crt. Partial roads include: Highway 2 (even civics 980-1148; odd civics 1093-1239), and Highway 277 (even civics 62-190; odd civics 31-201).

Division 7-2: Division 7-2 is located in the community of Lantz on the west side of Highway 2 and bordered by Highway 102, it contains primarily subdivision roads. Roads include: Mama Lien Dr, Mariah Dr, Poplar Dr, Maple Cres, Kelly Ave, Brookside Ave, Oakmount Dr, Evergreen Cres, Spruce St, Ryan Ave, Turner James Ave, Trevors Ln, Karla Dawn Ave, Frederick Allen Dr, Hazelwood Ave, Alder Cres, Acorn Ave, and Lefrense Ln. Partial roads include Highway 2 (even civics 1158-1276).

Division 7-3: Division 7-3 is centered around a portion of Highway 2, running north from the community of Lantz to Milford. Roads include: Mader Street, Barneys Lane, Carolyns Way, Isnor Rd, Myers Ln, Earles Crt, Robert Scott Dr, Woodworth Rd, John Hiltz Ln, Sunnycroft Ln, Edward Kerr Dr, Coventry Ln, Mader St, Scott Dr, and Kerr Dr. Partial roads include: Highway 2 (even civics 1280-2092; odd civics 1267-2073), and Milford Rd (odd civics 1151-1121).