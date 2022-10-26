Copper wire thefts pose serious safety risks: N.S. Power

GOFFS: Nova Scotia Power has a warning for anyone attempting to steal copper wire from its electrical equipment and substations – you are putting yourself and others at risk of severe injury or death by doing so.

Over the last few months, there have been copper wire thefts from NS Power electrical equipment across the province.

In many cases, ground wire is being stolen, which is designed to protect workers and prevent equipment failures.

Matt Drover, NS Power’s Senior Director of Transmission & Distribution Operations, says along with causing power outages, this type of theft creates great risk to both personnel and public safety.

“Live wire can carry more than 25,000 volts of electricity so there is a very high risk of electrocution,” says Drover. “A charge from that wire would be life threatening or fatal for anyone in the vicinity and can cause significant damage to our equipment.

“Removing the wire can also generate an unstable electrical current for nearby customers and create dangerous working conditions for our crews.”

The company’s Corporate Security department has been providing details of each theft to local authorities who have been investigating these cases. NS Power and the RCMP are asking anyone with information about these copper wire thefts to report it to their local RCMP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

A reward may be available to any individual who can provide Crime Stoppers with information on these thefts that lead to an arrest.

Suspicious activity can be reported anonymously by members of the public anytime through NS Power’s website: www.nspower.ca/customer-service/report-suspicious-activity/theft