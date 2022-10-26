From a release

LOWER SACKVILLE: The Sackville Business Association hosted its annual Business Breakfast in celebration of Small Business Week, October 16 to 22, 2022.

Local legend and singer songwriter, Joel Plaskett, delivered an engaging keynote speech to over 120 Sackville business owners and community members. Plaskett discussed his creativity during the pandemic, the talented friends he has made along the way, and the heart and soul of his business ethos.

After an intimate question and answer period, attendees continued to celebrate as SBA Executive Director, Michelle Champniss, and Board Member, Caylum Evong, announced and presented three awards to deserving members of Sackville’s business district.

Bader Rached, owner of Supreme Auto Service, accepted the 2022 award for Best New Business.

Brian Smith, owner of Brian’s Barber Shop, accepted the 2022 award for Best Customer Service.

Tina Chiasson and Blair Gleeson, manager and assistant manager of Payzant Building Products Ltd., accepted the 2022 award for Business of the Year.

Payzant is an advertiser with The Laker News.

Voting was held online throughout the month of September with over 800 votes from the community.

Sackville Business Association thanks everyone who participated in this year’s Sackville Business Awards.