EAST HANTS/TRURO: The province reported 66 new cases of COVID-19 in the province on Sept. 14, along with 18 recoveries.

Sixty-one of the cases are in Northern Zone. Fifty-nine are close contacts of previously reported cases. Two are related to travel.

There is a large cluster of linked cases in a defined group in Northern Zone. Most of the group is unvaccinated, so more cases are expected.

Five cases are in Central Zone. Three are close contacts of previously reported cases. Two are related to travel.

There are signs of community spread among those in Central Zone aged 20 to 40 who are unvaccinated and participating in social activities.

As of today, Nova Scotia has 173 active cases of COVID-19. Of those, four people are in hospital COVID-19 units.





On Sept. 13, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 2,543 tests.



As of Sept. 13, 1,471,980 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 706,246 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.



Since April 1, there have been 4,512 positive COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths. Cases range in age from under 10 to over 90. There are 4,311 resolved cases. Cumulative cases may change as data is updated in Panorama.



Testing advice:



Nova Scotians with or without symptoms can book a test at https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en for primary assessment centres across the province. Those with no symptoms are encouraged to use one of the primary assessment centres with drop-in testing, pop-up sites or public health mobile units if they want to be tested.

More information on testing can be found at https://www.nshealth.ca/coronavirustesting Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is advised to self-isolate and book a COVID-19 test.Anyone advised by public health that they were a close contact needs to complete a full 14-day quarantine, regardless of test results, unless they are fully vaccinated. If they are fully vaccinated at least 14 days before the exposure date, they do not need to self-isolate as long as they are not experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms. They should still get tested and should monitor for symptoms up to 14 days after the exposure date. If symptoms develop, they should get tested and self-isolate until they receive a negative test result.

Symptoms and self-assessment:



Nova Scotians should visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/ to do a self-assessment if in the past 48 hours they have had or are currently experiencing:



— cough (new or worsening)



Or two or more of the following symptoms:



— fever (chills, sweats)

— headache

— runny nose or nasal congestion

— sore throat

— shortness of breath or difficulty breathing



People should call 811 if they cannot access the online self-assessment or wish to speak with a nurse about their symptoms.