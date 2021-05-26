COVID19: Fifty-four new cases; 102 recoveries announced May 25

HALIFAX: N.S. is reporting 54 new cases of COVID-19 and 102 recoveries on May 25.

There are 35 cases in Central Zone, 15 in Eastern Zone, three in Northern Zone and one in Western Zone. Cumulative cases by zone have changed as data was recently updated in Panorama. Changes can occur when large volumes of case data are validated at one time.



Starting today, the province will start reporting episode date on the COVID-19 data dashboard. Episode date is the date of illness onset; when a person first starts experiencing symptoms. If the person is asymptomatic, it is defined as the date the laboratory specimen was collected.



There is community spread in Central Zone and in Sydney. Northern and Western Zones continue to be closely monitored for community spread.

As of today, Nova Scotia has 846 active cases of COVID-19. There are 72 people in hospital, including 20 in ICU. The median age of people hospitalized in the third wave is 53 for non-ICU, and 58 for people in ICU.On May 24, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 3,973 tests.As of May 24, 510,054 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 41,479 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.Since April 1, there have been 3,647 positive COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths. Cases range in age from under 10 to over 90. There are 2,788 resolved cases.Travel within Nova Scotia:Nova Scotians should remain as close to their home and community as possible, unless travel is essential for work, caregiving, necessary shopping or medical appointments, including vaccination appointments. In this instance, ‘community’ is defined as one’s municipality or county. Detailed information is available at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/restrictions-and-guidance/

Testing advice:Nova Scotians with or without symptoms can book a test at https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en for primary assessment centres across the province. Those with no symptoms are strongly encouraged to use pop-up sites if they want to be tested.More information on testing can be found at https://www.nshealth.ca/coronavirustesting Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is advised to self-isolate and book a COVID-19 test. Everyone they live with must also self-isolate until the person receives their first negative test result. If the test is positive, public health will advise everyone about what to do.

Anyone advised by public health that they were a close contact needs to complete a full 14-day quarantine, regardless of test results. If the close contact is symptomatic, everyone they live with must also self-isolate until the person receives their first negative test result. If the test is positive, public health will advise everyone about what to do.Symptoms and self-assessment:Nova Scotians should visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/ to do a self-assessment if in the past 48 hours they have had or are currently experiencing mild symptoms, including:— fever (i.e. chills/sweats) or cough (new or worsening)— sore throat— runny nose/nasal congestion— headache— shortness of breath/difficulty breathingPeople should call 811 if they cannot access the online self-assessment or wish to speak with a nurse about their symptoms.Anyone with symptoms should immediately self-isolate and book a test.Quick Facts:— a state of emergency was declared under the Emergency Management Act on March 22, 2020, and extended to May 30, 2021— due to an increased number of investigations, the exposure category (i.e., travel, close contact or under investigation) is not available by release time; a breakdown by zone identifying exposure categories will no longer be provided regularly.