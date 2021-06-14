COVID19: One death; eight new cases; 22 recoveries on June 14

HALIFAX: On June 14, Nova Scotia is reporting a death related to COVID-19. A woman in her 80s has died in Central Zone.

Nova Scotia is also reporting eight new cases of COVID-19 and 22 recoveries.

All of the cases are in Central Zone. Three are close contacts of previously reported cases, three are under investigation and two are related to travel.



There is limited community spread in Central Zone. Eastern, Northern and Western Zones continue to be closely monitored for community spread.



“I want to extend my condolences to those who are grieving the loss of their loved one,” said Premier Iain Rankin. “This virus is serious and can have devastating impacts. Please continue to follow the public health measures, get tested regularly and get vaccinated as soon as you can.”

As of today, Nova Scotia has 124 active cases of COVID-19. Of those, six people are in hospital COVID-19 units, including four in ICU. The median age of people hospitalized in the third wave is 53 for non-ICU and 55 for people in ICU.On June 13, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 3,348 tests.As of June 13, 698,979 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 51,536 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.“My thoughts and prayers are with the family of the woman who has passed away,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health. “Getting vaccinated will not only protect you but also your loved ones. We must continue to work together and follow the public health protocols as we work our way through the reopening plan.”Since April 1, there have been 4,007 positive COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths. Cases range in age from under 10 to over 90. There are 3,859 resolved cases. Cumulative cases may change as data is updated in Panorama.

Testing advice:Nova Scotians with or without symptoms can book a test at https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/enfor primary assessment centres across the province. Those with no symptoms are strongly encouraged to use pop-up sites if they want to be tested.More information on testing can be found at https://www.nshealth.ca/coronavirustesting Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is advised to self-isolate and book a COVID-19 test. Everyone they live with must also self-isolate until the person receives their first negative test result. If the test is positive, public health will advise everyone about what to do.Anyone advised by public health that they were a close contact needs to complete a full 14-day quarantine, regardless of test results. If the close contact is symptomatic, everyone they live with must also self-isolate until the person receives their first negative test result. If the test is positive, public health will advise everyone about what to do.

Symptoms and self-assessment:Nova Scotians should visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/ to do a self-assessment if in the past 48 hours they have had or are currently experiencing mild symptoms, including:— fever (i.e. chills/sweats) or cough (new or worsening)— sore throat— runny nose/nasal congestion— headache— shortness of breath/difficulty breathing