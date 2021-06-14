NSE still awaiting test results on Shubenacadie Grand Lake

GRAND LAKE: Nova Scotia Environment said it’s continue to wait for test results for the Shubenacadie Grand Lake water samples taken on Thursday June 10.

Tracy Barron, communications spokeswoman for NSE and Climate Change, said those are tests for the contaminants that can be found in pesticides, toxins produced by algae, and E. Coli.

“We expect to have results back Tuesday,” she said in a message to The Laker News. “Until those results come back in, we’re still advising people on Shubenacadie Grand Lake not to use the lake water.

“Do not swim in it, drink it, or use it for washing or cooking. Don’t let pets swim in it or drink it, either.”

She said tesidents can get water and access showers through the Municipality of East Hants and Halifax Regional Municipality. Details are available at www.easthants.ca and www.halifax.ca/news.

Water is set to be handed out at Station 42 and 43 tonight June 14, Tuesday June 15, and Wednesday June 16 between 6-8 p.m.

Barron said NSE will provide an update once test results come in and have been analyzed.