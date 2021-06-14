Public Health Mobile Unit in Fall River Tuesday June 15

FALL RIVER: The Mobile Unit for Public Helath will be in Fall River on June 15 as part of expanded testing in HRM and CBRM.

Testing people who show no symptoms of COVID-19 (asymptomatic testing) is one of the main tools that has helped limit COVID-19 spread in Nova Scotia.

The Public Health Mobile Unit will be at the LWF Hall at 843 Fall River Road on June 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for drop=in and pre-booked appointments.

The mobile unit will also be at the following:

Spanish River Community Centre (1842 Kings Road, Sydney) Tuesday, June 15 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Holy Family Church (905 Main Street, Sydney Mines) Wednesday, June 16 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Community members are encouraged to pre-book their testing appointments by completing the self-assessment online at https://www.nshealth.ca/public-health-mobile-units. If you don’t have access to the internet, call 811.

*Drop-in testing is based on capacity.

Important notes when visiting the mobile unit:

Unless you have symptoms you do not need to self-isolate while you wait for your results, unless directly advised by Public Health to isolate.

need to self-isolate while you wait for your results, unless directly advised by Public Health to isolate. The testing method is standard PCR swab or Swish and Gargle for children and youth. Preparation is required for gargle testing. View instructions.

Please bring your health card with you, if you have one.

You may have to wait in line outside; please dress accordingly.

Public Health is encouraging all Nova Scotians to be tested regularly for COVID-19. If it has been over a week since your last test consider getting tested again, even if you are vaccinated. No vaccine is 100% effective.

As a result, Nova Scotians are encouraged to continue making asymptomatic testing a regular part of their routine.

