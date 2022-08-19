Deagle Gammon’s motion for HRM to support Keira’s Law passes

FALL RIVER: The councillor for Waverley-Fall River-Musquodoboit Valley has advocated, on behalf of a resident, that HRM Regional Council show their support for Keira’s Law.

A private members bill tabled in Feb. in the House of Commons by Liberal MP Anju Dhillon is aiming to expand training for judges to include domestic violence and coercive control. It passed in the House of Commons on June 2

Bill C-233, dubbed “Keira’s Law,” comes after the federal government amended the Divorce Act in 2021 to broaden the definition of family violence.

The bill would amend the Judges Act allowing for the establishment of seminars for judges on intimate partner violence and coercive control, in addition to other education those judges must go through.

“A resident brought it to my attention and then I was doing some research on it around here,” said Deagle Gammon.

She explained why she left it on the regional council agenda.

“I didn’t want to take it off the agenda because then it would be another couple of months or so before or maybe even a month before I’d get it back again,” she said. “I thought it is never too late to come and say that this is important.”

“I made a commitment to a resident that I would research it and that I would bring it forward. So I wanted to make that commitment.

“I also firmly believe in Keira’s Law and to have that kind of training available to federal court judges on intimate partner violence is a good thing. That’s why I wanted to bring it forward.”

The motion from Deagle Gammon passed unanimously.

As a result Mayor Mike Savage, on behalf of regional council, will write a letter voicing their support for Keira’s Law to be passed in the Senate.