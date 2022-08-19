NIAGARA: Nathan Peters’ three-run home run was the difference as Team Nova Scotia moved to 4-0 at the 2022 Canada Games in men’s softball.

Behind solid pitching from starter Brody Fraser and David Watson in relief, the Bluenosers defeated B.C. 5-3 in the afternoon game.

Nine Mile River’s Fraser was 2-for-3 at the plate with two RBI, while Noah Berniquer was 1-for-2 with a run scored.

At the dish, Fraser struck out four while surrendering 10 hits and three runs over four innings of work.

In relief, Watson, of Milford, was perfect over three innings sitting down seven batters on strikeouts.

Earlier Aug. 17, N.S. broke open a 1-1 tie for a 3-1 victory over Newfoundland and Labrador.

Nick White led the attack at the plate going 2-for-4 with an RBI and run scored.

Brody Fraser. Photo: Len Wagg/CNS

Fraser was 2-for-3 with a run scored; while Peters was 1-for-2.

Watson threw seven strong innings of three hit ball, striking out 12 batters in the process for the win.

On Aug. 16, Cameron Patton, and Nick White each hit solo home runs to lead the 7-0 shutout of B.C.

Patton was 1-for-3 with two runs scored, while White hit two-for-3 with two runs scored.

Fraser was 1-for-1 with an RBI and two walks, while Peters had an RBI off a Sac fly. Callum Bouma was 1-for-2 with a run scored.

Watson mowed down 14 B.C. batters, giving up one hit in his five near perfect innings of work.

David Watson. (Len Wagg/ CNS)

Later on Aug. 16, the Bluenosers scored six runs in the second and four in third as they romped past their Maritime cousins New Brunswick 14-2.

White plated four runners as he went 2-for-2 with three runs scored himself, while also walking twice; Fraser was 1-for-3 with three RBI and two runs scored; Peters was 1-for-1 with a run scored and a walk.

Team N.S. after a win. (Len Wagg Photo/CNC)

Brayden Woodworth was hot at the dish, going three-for-three with four RBI and two runs scored off two home runs.

Rowan Sears had a run scored, while Tyler Payne had an RBI in two at bats.

Fraser pitched the full game, allowing six hits while striking out nine batters.