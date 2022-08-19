Gilby captures MacDonald Automotive 50 Legends race

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: When the green flag flew late Saturday night, Enfield’s Gage Gilby made quick work to get out front. It was a spot he would not relinquish.

Gilby led the field to the checkered flag in the Cross Road Cycles Maritime League of Legends tour MacDonald Automotive 50 at Scotia Speedworld. It was part of the Summer Clash 250 weekend at the track.

Danny Chisholm came home second, while it was Owen Mahar third on the podium.

The race took just over 16 minutes to complete.

Gilby, the wheelman of the no. 25, spoke about what the win meant in Victory Lane.

“It’s a huge win,” he said after giving a high five to his youngest, adoring fan through the fence. “We’re all battling in the points, so this will give me a leg up on them.”