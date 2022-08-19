ENFIELD: An East Hants RCMP officer is retiring from serving and protecting after 15 years of service.

Const. Terry Fogarty, who began his policing career in Jan. 7, 2008, with the Windsor RCMP detachment, has spent the past two years as the Community Policing Officer with East Hants RCMP.

When he began with Windsor, that detachment was responsible for both West Hants and Some of East Hants, thus meaning he has served the community of East Hants for his full career.

He transferred to the Rawdon detachment in the Fall 2012 and worked there, and more recently in the Enfield detachment.

The role of Community Policing Officer provided Const. Fogarty the opportunity to work with many local East Hants organizations, including the East Hants Crime Prevention Association.

“In his policing outreach role, he has done everything from attending Remembrance Day parades, seniors’ lunches to movie nights, just to name a few,” read a release sent to The Laker News.

Const. Fogarty said he’s had the opportunity to work with a lot of great people along the way, including co-workers, other first responders, various organizational committee members, and community members.

He said he feels he’s met a lot of appreciative people throughout his career.

“It’s been a pleasure to get to know so many people throughout my journey,” he said. “I’ve had the good fortune in knowing some really good people in East Hants/.

“I have made good friends who I will keep in touch with.”