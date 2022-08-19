Planter Garden sign installed, bleachers rebuilt by volunteers

WAVERLEY: A new planter Garden sign board has been installed at the Doug Clarke Memorial Ball Field, located at the Waverley Legion.

Recently, LWF Minor Baseball paid for and volunteers with the association installed the planter garden sign board.

On top of this, there was a rebuild of the new bleachers at the field as well, all done by volunteers with LWF Minor Baseball.

The Doug Clarke Memorial Field is located just behind the Waverley Legion at 2234 Rocky Lake Dr, Waverley.



LEF Minor Baseball has been improving the field over the last few years and the new sign is just the latest improvement.