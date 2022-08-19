Family Resource Centre appreciative of community generosity

ELMSDALE: A local business stepped up to help a non-profit organization after a brazen theft earlier this week.

The East Hants Family Resource Centre posted on their FB that their new Air Conditioning unit was stolen from their office.

It took a year to save for and was really needed as it can get to 30+C in their workspace.

Shortly after putting the post up, they had a local insurance business contact them. In fact, they had two other offers of AC units from local businesses.

A day or so later, they had a new AC unit for their facility thanks to the generosity of the staff at AA Munro Insurance in Enfield.

“This is very much appreciated by us,” the Family Resource Centre said in their post.