Delorey powers Axewomen to win, earns Player of the Game honours

WOLFVILLE: A former Hants East Rural High Tigers girls basketball player had a big night on the court Thursday for her Atlantic University Sport (AUS) team.

Sarah Delorey, of Elmsdale, recorded 18 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks in 30 minutes of play to lead her Acadia Axewomen to a 80-70 victory over the visiting Saint Mary’s Huskies in Wolfville on Jan. 12.

The big game performance was good enough to earn Delorey the AUS Subway Canada Player of the Game honours.

Also pitching in to help the Axewomen to victory were Haley McDonald with 17 points; and Sandy Saunders, who scored 14 points.

For SMU, Courtney Donaldson scored 15 points, while Alaina McMillan notched 14 points and Sophia Widmeyer had 13 points in the loss.

Delorey and the Axewomen are next in action with a doubleheader road trip to Sydney to face CBU on Jan 20-21.