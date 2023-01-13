Two goal outing by Beals powers Vees past Armada at Ice Jam

LANTZ: Two goals in the middle period broke open a close game as the Dartmouth Vees defeated the Basin Armada 4-1 in Saltwire East Coast Ice Jam U-16 AAA action.

The game, as part of the tournament which also features U-15 and U-18 divisions and is being played in Halifax and Bedford, was played in the Keith Miller Arena at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

The Armada broke the goose egg for both teams when Rylan Millett, one of four Armada from the Elmsdale/Fall River region, scored.

Chris Brill and Luc Pineau assisted on the tally.

But the Vees countered that when Jaylen Beals put home his first of two on the day past Payson Stewart in the Armada net.

Beals, with his second, and Zach Morash 15 seconds apart in the second period broke open the 1-1 tied and the Vees never looked back.

Thomas Emberly added an empty net goal with 3:03 left in the third period to seal the win.

Kaiis Tobin with three; and Maddox Allaby with one had assists in the game.

Roman Young earned the goaltending win with 34 saves, while Stewart stopped 32 of 35 in the Armada net, several key saves when it was 1-1 and 3-1, in the loss.

Action continues at the East Coast Ice Jam all weekend. Follow along at www.icejam.ca.

Connor Stevenson of the Vees carries the puck up the ice towards the Armada end. (Healey photo)

Here are a few photos we snapped during the Vees and Armada game at the Keith Miller Arena in the East Hants Sportsplex.

Armada’s Rylan Millett eyes a teammate as he carries the puck behind the Vees net. (Healey photo)

The Vees celebrate a goal.

No. 21 Scotty O’Keefe watches for the pass of the puck. (Healey photo)

Payson Stewart of the Armada dives on the puck. (Healey photo)

Sam Cowan with the puck.

Andrew Sinclair, no 5, looks at the puck as it is directed out from the net by a pad save from Payson Stewart. (Healey photo)