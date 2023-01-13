Valiant effort by Kings comes up short in Ice Jam loss to Bucs

LANTZ: Martello Buccaneers goalie Ben MacDonald was peppered in the late going but didn’t crumble under the pressure holding off a late-game effort by the Sackville Kings on Jan. 12.

MacDonald turned away 28 of 29 pucks he faced as his Bucs won 2-1 at the East Hants Sportsplex in U-16 AAAA action at the Saltwire East Coast Ice Jam in the Keith Miller Arena.

The Bucs opened the game, which was scoreless for two periods, with goals from Mack Bursey on the power-play and Nolan MacKay.

Ryan English made it 2-1 late in the game, on a pass from Josh Hollett.

Hollett had several glorious chances in the third period to tie the game, but MacDonald was either there to thwart the chance or the post was.

One of those chances had the puck come to Hollett’s stick and with a wide-open net he started to fire it for what some thought was going to be a sure goal. MacDonald had something to say and got in the way of the shot.

The Kings have several players from the East Hants, Fall River and Windsor Junction areas who suit up with them.

Action continues all weekend in the East Coast Ice Jam. Follow along the results at: www.icejam.ca.

Here are some game action photos from the game we snapped:

Brock Andrews eyes an opposing player. (Healey photo)

The puck is loose but Kings goalie has his eyes on it. (Healey photo)

Grant Sexton goes in from his off wing for a shot on goal, which was saved by the goalie. (Healey photo)

A Kings player sidesteps two Bucs players to get in on goal. (Healey photo)

The Bucs high five along the bench after a goal. (Healey photo)

Max Blackwood of the Kings holds a Bucs player as a teammate digs for the puck in their skates. (Healey photo)

Dylan Probert prepares to skate back as a Buc player has the puck. (Healey photo)

Max Blackwood sets up an offensive zone play for the Kings. (Healey photo)