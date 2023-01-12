MAIN PHOTO: Grace McIntyre and Emma Archibald. (Dagley Media photo)

FALL RIVER: Three Fall River cross country skiiers will make up part of the team representing the province at the upcoming 2023 Canada Games in P.E.I.

Grace McIntyre, Emma Archibald, and Jack MacMillan are among the team of eight athletes and four team staff members that will head to Charlottetown next month.

The support staff of Daniel Murray (head coach); Stewiacke’s Lilla Roy (assistant/para-nordic coach); and Kris Doyon (wax tech) have a combined total of 15 summer and winter games between them. They also competed on the same 1999 Winter Games team.

McIntyre, who is competing with the University of Ottawa Gee Gees Nordiq Ski Team, was also part of the 2019 Canada Winter Games Ski Team.

Her home club team is Scotia XC Ski Club, which has had practices at Oakfield Golf Course in past years on trails Cross Country N.S. maintained.

MacMillan has been a N.S. Ski team athlete for the past three years.

Scotia XC Ski Club is also his home ski team.

Archibald has many accolades added to her resume over the past couple of years.

The 19-year-old Lockview High Alum, who also competes like McIntyre with the Gee gees only as part of the Para-Nordiq team, was the first NS athlete to be named to a national-level para-nordic prospects team; first NS para-nordic athlete to compete on a university nordic ski team; and first NS athlete to receive international classification.

She has been part of the N.S. ski team for three years and is an assistant captain with the Gee Gees ski team for the 2022-2023 season.

At the recent 2023 nationals this month, Archibald claimed two silver and earned international classification so she can compete in international para-nordic races.

Other athletes named to the team were:

Female

Fiona McClure

Paige Neklia

Male

Lynden Doyon

Cohen Norman

Milo Sircom-Brown

Support Staff

Daniel Murray – Head Coach

Lilla Roy – Assistant/Para-Nordic Coach

Tara McIntyre – Manager

Kris Doyon – Wax technician