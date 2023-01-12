Hike N.S. hopes people avoid hibernating this winter

HALIFAX: The warm winter weather might disappoint those who like to play in the snow, but it doesn’t faze Hike Nova Scotia. It says you can get out no matter if it’s snowing, raining, slushy or clear.

Janet Barlow, Hike NS Executive Director, hopes that people will avoid hibernating on the couch.

“Winter is a glorious time to head outside onto the trails, no matter the weather. You might need snowshoes, ice cleats or rain gear. But as long as you’re dressed properly and have the right gear, you’re good to go.”

Hike NS and 19 host organizations have partnered to offer the Winter Guided Hike & Walk Series in January, February and March. There are 47 hike, walk or snowshoe events scheduled province-wide.

Events are led by local folks and participants qualify to win trail prizes. They are free or low-cost events and some require pre-registration.

The full schedule with registration details and directions is found at www.hikenovascotia.ca. Hikes are listed by date and region and include route lengths and difficulty levels.

For some of the events snowshoes are provided. If there’s no snow, most snowshoe events will go ahead as a hike or walk.

Hike NS thanks its local partners on the ground for organizing the events as well as Goose Lane Editions and the NS Department of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage for their support.

If you need snowshoes, you can easily find some to borrow, rent or buy using Hike NS’s online directory, with over 90 listings. There are 60 venues where you can borrow them for free.

Also, an Intro to Snowshoeing webinar will be held on January 25.

Learn more about the webinar and directory at www.hikenovascotia.ca.