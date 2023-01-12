HRM launches summer staff recruitment for Parks & Rec

HALIFAX: The Halifax Regional Municipality is launching recruitment efforts for casual Parks & Recreation summer staff positions.

A diverse range of positions are available in aquatics, inclusion and recreation at municipal facilities across the region.

With hourly wages ranging from $16.30 to $19.30, this opportunity is ideal for students and young adults looking to spend their summer working outdoors, supporting children’s recreation and contributing to their local community.

Job applications will be available at halifax.ca/recsummerjobs beginning Friday, Jan. 13.

The municipality will also be visiting job fairs, schools and community events throughout the winter to support recruitment.

A full list of dates and locations can be found at halifax.ca/recsummerjobs.