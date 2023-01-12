Six Inner Strength TKD athletes medal at Canadian nationals

TORONTO, ONT.: More than half the athletes that went to a national taekwondo championship last week came home with medals.

Inner Strength Taekwondo in Wellington sent 11 black belt athletes to the Canadian National Taekwondo Nationals in Toronto from Jan. 4-7.

Master Helbert Porter also accompanied them as head coach.

Six of the athletes had to pack extra luggage for the trip home—three of them gold.

Winning national gold were Raya Porter; Ronan Sinclair; and Skyler Sinclair.

Other athletes bringing home medals were: silver medals for Nicholas Skinner; Ciara Bennett; and Jonah Priddle.

Jonah Priddle also won bronze in a separate division.

Up next for the athletes will be the Canada Open, scheduled for February 24-25 in Vancouver, B.C.

After that event, the athletes and their families will board a plane to head south of the border.

The group will head to Las Vegas, Nevada, where the U.S. Open will be held from March 4-5.