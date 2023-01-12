FALL RIVER: A Fall River Fury U-18 girls volleyball player knows where she’ll be hitting the court next fall.

The Acadia University Axewomen announced that Leah Weatherhead, a Lockview High student, will be joining the team next year.

Weatherhead, from Fall River, co-captained with Cam Giddens the LHS Dragons girls volleyball team to the 2022 SSNS provincial championship last year.

She was a member of the Nova Scotia team that represented the province at the Canada Games in Niagara last summer.

The post made it official for Leah Weatherhead.

Acadia, who plays in the Atlantic University Sport (AUS) women’s volleyball division, is 7-2 in nine matches this season. The team lost it’s only two matches in its last two games prior to the holiday break.

The regular season resumes Jan. 14 for the Axewomen.