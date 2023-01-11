FALL RIVER: If you love minor basketball and you’re in the Fall River-Beaver Bank-Bedford area you will be in your glory from Feb. 17-19.

The 2023 Rebel Run Under-12 and Under-14 Basketball Tournament, organized by the Fall River Rebels Basketball Association, will take place at seven different facilities in the area.

Teams participating will be guaranteed of playing four games, and there will be a championship and consultation games for each of the divisions.

The tournament will hand out Heat & Hustle and Player of the Game awards for both teams after every game.

At the end of the tournament, there will be one tournament MVP presented per team at the completion of the Rebel Run tournament.

The Rebel Run tournament will be held at the following facilities:

Georges P. Vanier Junior High – Fall River

Lockview High – Fall River

Gordon R. Snow Community Centre – Fall River (the main host site)

Harold T. Barrett Junior High in Beaver Bank

Rocky Lake Junior High in Bedford

Bedford/Hammonds Plains Community Centre – Bedford

C.P. Allen High – Bedford

In a poster sent out on social media, the organizers included information for teams interested in participating in the 2023 Rebel Run.

This info includes an entry fee of $500 per team, payable via e-transfer.

Each team’s registration is to be completed via TeamSnap Tournaments, by Jan. 15.

Rosters can be added at a later date; the most important thing is to get registered as spots are only guaranteed once that is done.

For more information, email treasurer@fallriverrebels.ca .