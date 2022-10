FALL RIVER: The Lockview High boys volleyball team has grabbed a tournament championship.

The Dragons, coached by Mark Burley, defeated Dartmouth High two sets to one at the Dalhousie Tigers High School Invitational volleyball tournament on the weekend.

From all accounts, the final was a nail biter between the two teams

Holden Cadden (Submitted photo)

No stats were available for the final.

Lockview was led by the strong play of Holden Cadden, named tournament MVP; Ryder Burley; and Dominic Arnold.