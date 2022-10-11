Jr B Pens take two from Sackville Blazers in NSJHL play

LOWER SACKVILLE: A full team effort led the East Hants Junior Penguins to a pair of hard-fought victories over the Thanksgiving weekend.

The Pens defeated Sackville Blazers 5-4 in a shootout on Friday night and then rallied from a 3-1 deficit for the 7-3 win in Lower Sackville during a Thanksgiving matinee at the Sackville Arena before an estimated 150 fans.

With the two wins, East Hants stretched their NSJHL win streak to three games in the young season.

At Lower Sackville, Bruen Fisher had a big game with two goals and an assist in the victory, while Noah Comeau had a goal—on the powerplay—and two helpers.

Comeau’s goal made it 4-3 and stood listed as the game winner.

Cole Stewart, Owen Cleary, and Marshall Plandowski each had a goal and an assist.

VIDEO: Uberoi pad save on Langlois.

Logan Colter had a single tally.

Nine Mile River’s Brody Fraser had three assists in the game.

Marcus Pettipas stopped 41 of 44 shots sent his way, while Blazers goalie Bryson Uberoi stopped 44 of 51 pucks directed at him. One of those saves was clutch as a Penguins stole the puck and came in quickly but he got the pad out to stop it.

In Lantz on Friday night, Ryan Langlois scored the shootout winner beating Uberoi.

During regulation, Langlois, Plandowski, Colter, and Comeau each had goals.

Grant Sanford stopped all three Blazer shooters he faced.

Seven East Hants players had single helpers in the contest.

Grant Sanford earned the win between the pipes, turning away 33 of 37 shots.

Uberoi stopped 41 of 45 in the Sackville net.

The Pens are on the road to CFB Halifax – Shearwater on Friday night Oct. 14 to face the Capstone Colts at 7:30 p.m.