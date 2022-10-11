Enfield’s Decoste records first-ever NS U18MMHL shutout

PORT HOOD: An Enfield goalie recorded his first-ever N.S. U-18 Major Midget Hockey League shutout on Thanksgiving weekend.

Russ Decoste, a territorial draft pick of the East Hants Jr B Penguins, recorded the shutout with the Halifax Macs on Oct. 9.

DeCoste turned away all 34 shots that the Cape Breton West Islanders sent his way in the net at the Al MacInnis Sports Centre in Port Hood.

Halifax romped their way to the 7-0 victory, led by Xavier Rivard with two goals and a helper and Dawson LaPlante who had a goal and two assists.

On the season, DeCoste an alum from the Bedford Basin Armada U-16 AAA, has two wins and 10 goals against for a 2.53 Goals Against Average (according to stats on the NS U18 MMHL).

That makes it for a .922 save percentage.

To keep tabs on Decoste and his Macs (and other locals in the league) check out – https://nsu18mhl.ca/index.php .