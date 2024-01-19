NOEL ROAD: The driver of a Honda Civic walked away from a harrowing motor vehicle collision in the Hants North area without any injuries, East Hants RCMP said.

Const. Preston Burns said police responded, along with local volunteer fire departments and EHS, for an mvc on Jan. 17 along Noel Road.

“ The driver of a Honda Civic said that they were cresting a hill when they met another vehicle coming from the opposite direction,” said Const. Burns.

He said the driver said they nearly sideswiped the vehicle.

As a result, the driver of the Honda overcorrected and ended up rolling the car over in a ditch after taking out a power pole.

“Amazingly, the driver suffered no injuries,” said Const. Burns.

The pole was fixed, and the car was towed at the owner’s expense.

He said the other vehicle was not identified.