From the Cruiser – Jan. 17, 2024

ENFIELD: Over the past week, officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 110 calls for service.

The following is some of the week’s highlights as provided by East Hants RCMP Community Policing Officer Const. Preston Burns.

OVERTURNED DUMP TRUCK

East Hants RCMP responded on Jan. 17 to a report of an overturned dump truck on Blois Rd in Nine Mile River.

The condition of the road at the time was described as extremely icy.

Const. Burns said the driver of the truck had lost control, struck a ditch and the truck landed on its side.

Walking away with only a small cut, he was extremely fortunate to escape serious injury.

OFFICERS BUSY WITH MVC’S

Police were kept busy this past week as they responded 15 motor vehicle collisions.

Most were directly related to severe weather and icy road conditions, said Const. Burns.

East Hants RCMP would like to remind motorists to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary during forecast poor driving conditions and to adjust driving behaviours if absolutely necessary to travel.

East Hants’ Most Wanted: Enfield man wanted for failure to appear in court

This week, East Hants RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest Wayne Gordon Cross, 39, of Enfield.

Wayne Gordon Cross was charged with assault in December 2023, but failed to appear in court as ordered.

Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating Wayne Gordon Cross.

Anyone who sees Wayne Gordon Cross is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

