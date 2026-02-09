East Hants man charged with impaired driving after going wrong way on Hwy 102

An RCMP vehicle with its lights on. (Healey photo)

GOFFS: A 19-year-old man from East Hants is facing impaired driving charges after he drove the wrong way on Highway 102 near the Aerotech Connector.

RCMP say that on Feb. 9 at approximately 4:10 a.m., RCMP officers responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a light-coloured sedan travelling the wrong way on Hwy. 102 near the Aerotech Connector.

Officers learned the vehicle had pulled over and turned its lights off.

“Upon arrival, officers located the driver unresponsive behind the wheel of a Cadillac DeVille,” a spokesperson for the force said.

” The man was awakened and was displaying signs of impairment.”

He was arrested for impaired driving and transported to the Lower Sackville RCMP Detachment to provide breath samples.

At the detachment, the 19-year-old East Hants man refused to provide breath samples.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a later date to face charges of Impaired Operation of a Conveyance and Failure to Comply with Demand.

“We thank the public for promptly reporting the impaired driver, and we’re grateful that their actions helped prevent a potential tragedy,” said Cpl. Mandy Edwards, Public Information Officer for RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment.

“This incident serves as an important reminder of the very real dangers impaired driving poses to everyone on our roads.”

To report a suspected impaired driver, call 911.

File #: 26-21754