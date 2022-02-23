EAST HANTS: East Hants District RCMP have an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of a 48-year-old man.

Edward Duane Garinger is wanted on two breach of probation offences.

Police say he may be living outside the province.

Edward Duane Garinger is charged with:

· Criminal Code Section 733.1 – BREACH OF PROBATION X 2

These offenses stem from incidents in East Hants between November, 2020 and January, 2021.

Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating Edward Duane Garinger.

Anyone who sees Edward Duane Garinger is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police.

RCMP say anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.