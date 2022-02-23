Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Between the period of Feb. 15 and Feb. 22, East Hants RCMP responded to 63 calls for service in the municipality.

On February 16, East Hants RCMP responded to a three-vehicle motor vehicle collision along Highway 2 in Elmsdale.

The investigation revealed a dump truck was heading northbound and a second vehicle heading southbound when a third vehicle entered the highway into the path of the southbound vehicle.

Police say the two vehicles collided and the second vehicle was sent spinning into the path of the dump truck causing a second collision.

The driver of the second car sustained minor injuries as a result of the collisions.

Officers determined the driver of the third vehicle had entered the highway unsafely and as such, was given a ticket for failing to yield the right of way.

On February 20 East Hants RCMP was called to a two-vehicle motor vehicle collision on Highway 214 in Elmsdale.

The investigation revealed one motorist was proceeding lawfully through the intersection on a green light while the other, coming from the opposite direction, was attempting to take a left turn on the advanced green.

Police say the second driver did not note the advanced green had ended prior to taking the left turn and drove into the path of the oncoming vehicle. Luckily, there were no injuries and both drivers were extremely cooperative with each other and police.

Following a discussion with the drivers, the officer chose to use discretion and no charges were laid.

