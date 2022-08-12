EAST HANTS/BEAVER BANK: Two wrestling brothers from East Hants are coming home from the Canada Games with top 10 finishes in their respective weight categories.

Makaulay Lawson and Luken Lawson represented the province on the wrestling team during competition in week one.

In the final day of action, Makaulay was in the fifth/sixth placement match in the up to 98 kg against Pat Landry of N.B. Landry took the win 3-1 on a decision by points.

Luken Lawson of N.S. in action at the Canada Games. (Photo by Len Wagg/Communications N.S.)

Makaulay gets sixth place in Canada.

For Luken, he fought Johnathan William Sherrard of N.B. in the up to 70 kg category.

Luken earned the fifth-place finish with a 4-0 win, according to the Canada Games website.

Beaver Bank’s Abby Lewis during the triathlon super sprint action. (Submitted photo)

Meanwhile in triathlon supersprint, Beaver Bank Abby Lewis put in a great effort, and came home with a finish of 13th out of 29 racers.

She was just one of two 15-year-olds who competed against athletes with more experience and who were up to 21-years-old.

Lewis, a Lockview High student, was also the top placing Atlantic Canadian athlete male or female in both events she competed in; third fastest run split in the Sprint for female; and second fastest run split in the super Sprint for female.

The result is one that had supporters back home proud of such an accomplishment by Lewis at such a young age.