Keloose festival ready to give summer fun to residents Aug. 19-21

WINDSOR JUNCTION: The volunteer committee with Keloose have been busy the past several months working to shape what this years festival will look like.

With six days to go, the pieces have been finalized for the AUG. 19-21 event.

The official schedule has been done up on a poster, designed by Isaac Williams of Fall River. It was released a week or so ago by the committee, which is made up of approximately eight or nine community residents of Windsor Junction/Fall River.

A fast pitch tournament will be held throughout the weekend as part of Keloose at the WJCC field and fields in neighbouring communities.

All the fun at Keloose 22 will begin Friday night as Velocity kicks things into gear at the Adult Dance at the LWF Hall, 843 Fall River Road. They hit the stage from 8 p.m. to midnight.

A raffle will be held, with donations going to Feed Nova Scotia.

Meanwhile at the WJCC, an outdoor family movie night will be held from 8:30-10:30 p.m.

SAT AUG. 20

Kids day at Keloose on Aug. 20 gets started with the Kids Parade beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Fall River School of Performing Arts on Windsor Junction Road. It will make its way down to the WJCC.

The parade is a non-motorized parade.

Those looking to participate can start to show up at 11 a.m., and if assistance in decorating their bike or wagon is needed it can be done at this time. There will be volunteers there to help.

At 12 p.m., the Kids Day will start with a Mi’kmaq Land Acknowledgement Ceremony at the WJCC.

Then the fun starts with fun including a dunk tank, with water supplied by Fall River Water Wagon; bouncy castles; face painting; a BBQ; plus more, including appearances by local first responders from Station 45 Fall River; an RCMP officer and cruiser (tentatively), and more.

A food truck will also be on hand at Kids Day, which runs until 5 p.m.

A pre-teen dance is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. at the WJCC, while a teen dance will run from 8-10 pm.

Donations at the dances will be accepted for Beacon House.

SUNDAY AUG 21

Family Fun Day at Keloose begins on Aug. 21, running from 4-7 p.m.

There will be live performances from the crew at Joyful Sounds Music Studio; circus performers who call Windsor Junction home, food trucks and more.

The headline act that will lead into what is dubbed the “best fireworks in the HRM” will be local band the Homewreckers who belt out their tunes from 7-9 p.m.

At 9 p.m., the local crew from Fireworks FX, led by Jim Malone, will go up into the sky over Third Lake and Windsor Junction at 9:15 p.m.

Donations will be accepted for Beacon House during Family Fun Day.

The Keloose committee hopes you can come on out and enjoy this years Keloose Festival. They worked hard to make it an event that everyone could enjoy.