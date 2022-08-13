ELMSDALE: A 40-year-old Mount Denson man has been charged with refusing the breathalyzer following apprehension by East Hants RCMP in Elmsdale.

S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said police received a report on Aug. 9 of a suspicious vehicle and driver near the retail plaza in Elmsdale.

“Officers attended the scene and spoke with the driver who gave indications of intoxication,” he said. “The driver was given the roadside screening test which he failed.”

He said the driver was arrested for impaired driving but when taken to the detachment to provide samples of his breath he refused.

In Canada, refusal to provide a breath sample carries the same penalty as driving while impaired.

S/Sgt. Bushell said the man was lodged for the night until sober and released the next day to face the courts on charges of refusal at a later date.