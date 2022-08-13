James, female N.S. Box lacrosse earn fourth-place finish

NIAGARA, ONT.: The N.S. Female box lacrosse team is coming home from the Canada Games with a fourth-place finish.

In the bronze medal game on Friday afternoon, N.s. was doubled up by Alberta 4-2, giving the western province bronze.

Ontario defeated B.C. 2-1 in the championship for gold and silver, respectively.

Alberta got out to a 3-0 lead before Halley James of Fall River scored a beautiful goal to cut the lead to 3-1. However, Alberta would score again to increase it back to three goals.

Pearce Batchildre and Kate Jollimore assisted on James’ goal.

N.S. score on a penalty shot to cut it in half 4-2 when sniper Sofia Mullen bulged the twine.

Goalie Greer Nagel stopped 63 of the 67 shots she faced in the Bluenose net. N.S. fired just 20 on the Alberta goalie.

The 2022 Canada Games marked the first time ever the sport of box lacrosse was included.