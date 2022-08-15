BELNAN: Two police detachments worked together to get an impaired driver off the road on Aug. 7.

East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said on Aug. 7 police received a request to assist Halifax District RCMP officers out of Lower Sackville in the apprehension of a suspected impaired driver.

“The suspect had left the Halifax area and it was believed he was heading home to East Hants,” said S/Sgt. Bushell. “Officers traveled to the suspect’s residence where he was confronted on suspicion of impaired driving.”

S/Sgt. Bushell said officers established grounds for arrest and the driver was taken to the Enfield Detachment.

“At the detachment he provided two samples of his breath in excess of the legal limit,” he said.

The driver, a 51-year-old Belnan man, will face the courts on charges of impaired driving at a later date.