Indian Brook man sustains life-threatening injuries in mvc

By
Pat Healey
-
RCMP photo

STEWIACKE: A motorcyclists suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to hospital by EHS LifeFlight after a two vehicle collision in the Stewiacke area on Aug. 13.

Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay, spokesman with N.S. RCMP, said the Colchester County RCMP responded at approximately 3:30 p.m., to a report of a two-vehicle collision on Alton Rd in East Stewiacke. Local volunteer firefighters and EHS also attended.

“RCMP officers learned that a Jeep Wrangler was travelling on Stewiacke Rd. and a Harley Davidson motorcycle was travelling on Alton Rd. when they collided at the intersection,” said Cpl. Tremblay.

Cpl. Tremblay said the motorcycle rider, a 36-year-old Indian Brook man, suffered life threatening injuries and was airlifted to hospital by LifeFlight. The driver, and sole occupant, of the Jeep, a 51-year-old Middle Sackville woman, was uninjured.

He said the the investigation is ongoing.

Cpl. Tremblay said as investigators were on scene the road was closed for several hours.

