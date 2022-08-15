HRM helping residents with well water shortages

MIDDLE MUSQ./WELLINGTON: The Halifax Regional Municipality is offering drinking water for those dealing with dry wells due to dry conditions.

The municipality is working alongside the Province of Nova Scotia and using its Joint Emergency Management teams to ensure residents with urgent dry well issues have access to drinking water.

Every Tuesday, beginning August 16, 2022, the municipality will be making drinking water available to residents with dry wells.

Affected residents across the municipality can access drinkable water at the six facilities below, until conditions improve. Water will be available at these locations every Tuesday, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (with the exception of Station 38 and 42, as outlined below).

· Station 23 – 5543 Highway #7, Chezzetcook

· Station 29 – 28975 Highway #7, Moser River

· Station 38 – 36 Glenmore Road, Middle Musquodoboit (available from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. daily from Monday to Friday)

· Station 42 – 4132 #2 Highway, Wellington (exterior tap available 24/7)

· Station 56 – 8579 St Margarets Bay Road, Black Point

· Station 65 – 17 Scholars Road, Upper Tantallon

Each household will receive two liters per person per day, as well as one liter per day per pet. Residents may collect one week’s supply at a time.

The Emergency Management Department is monitoring the situation closely and reviewing the data to determine the extent of the water shortage.

Residents on wells who are experiencing water shortage issues are strongly encouraged to contact 311 to report a water shortage, as this will allow the municipality to understand where shortages are occurring and supply drinking water.



If you are experiencing a dry well, learn more about our inadequate water supply program. To learn more about water shortages, visit our website.