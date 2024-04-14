Eight local area organizations receive funding to improve food security

ELMSDALE/MUSQ. VALLEY: Eight local organizations are among 122 across N.S. receiving one-time funding to help improve food security for those who use their services.

Across the province, organizations are providing a range of supports, from making locally produced food available to those in need to running hamper and nutrition programs.

“These organizations in the heart of communities ensure people have better access to healthy food and to information about food preparation,” said Brendan Maguire, Minister of Community Services.

“We recognize that the way people access supports is also evolving. A key focus for my Department is ensuring that community organizations have the resources they need to help people at the local level.”

In total, 122 organizations across the province are receiving one-time funding support, totalling $10 million.

Locally, the following organizations were among those we saw on the list. They range from Colchester County to Noel to Sackville to Middle Musquodoboit to East Hants:

Big Brothers Big Sisters Colchester $10,000.00

East Hants Community Learning Association $29,000.00

Mi’kmaw Native Friendship Society $100,000.00

Musquodoboit Valley Food Bank Association $20,000.00

Noel New Horizons Rising Tides Group $10,000.00

Sackville Heights Junior High School $10,000.00

Sipekne’katik First Nation $99,500.00

St. John’s United Church $5,000.00

Some examples of programs receiving funding include: provincial library programs that support initiatives such as food literacy and community spaces to facilitate food-related activity; collaborative food networks, for food-centric programming that meets the distinct needs of their communities; and Mi’kmaw communities and organizations for culturally relevant food hampers, pantries, emergency food and school food.



Funding support was based on applications to programs supported under the Department of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage.



Quotes:

“We know times are challenging, and it’s important Nova Scotians have access to good nutrition and healthy eating choices.

“By supporting local community initiatives, we are helping meet the immediate needs of Nova Scotians and making a difference for the future.”

— Allan MacMaster, Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage

“This funding presents an incredible opportunity to offer accessible, innovative solutions for those experiencing food insecurity in Glace Bay.

“By building on existing community partnerships and establishing new ones, the Glace Bay Collaborative Food Network will provide folks experiencing food insecurity access to support in a way that’s dignified, adaptable and inclusive.

“Town House is proud to be a part of this amazing initiative; we envision this collaborative network having long-lasting positive effects on our community.”

— Patti McDonald, Executive Director, Glace Bay Citizens Service League Town House



“As a new charity, the Acts of Kindness Society has been able to make an impact in the Yarmouth area because of the incredibly generous support of the Department of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage.

“Since late 2022, through the efforts of dozens of volunteers, we have cooked and distributed close to 30,000 meals.

“ This funding means that we can reach so many more people, not just with meals, but with food hampers, a pantry and we can support other community organization to establish pantries. Most importantly, people will know their community cares about them.”

— Ken Cleveland, Acts of Kindness Society



Quick Facts:

– investments in food security initiatives over the past two years include:

– an additional $5 million in funding to food banks and food security organizations across Nova Scotia

– $1.7 million for the school lunch program

– $1 million invested in 27 family resource centres to support food-related needs – $1 million for initiatives under the Community Food Security Initiatives Program – $200,000 to pilot community-led food hubs in Eskasoni, Amherst and East Preston

– $200,000 for initiatives under the Community Food Access and Literacy Program

– $200,000 for the healthy lunch cart program at Strait Regional Centre for Education schools

– $100,000 for the healthy lunch cart program at Chignecto Central Regional Centre for Education schools