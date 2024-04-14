ELMSDALE: Kayla Rees is an Atlantic figure skating champion.

Rees, of Elmsdale, brought home gold from the Atlantic Figure Skating Championships this past weekend, held at the RBC Centre in Dartmouth Crossing.

She earned the gold while also scoring a personal best score in the women’s Pre-juvenile category.

Kayla Rees proudly shows off the N.S. flag. (Submitted photo)

Rees earned her way to the Atlantics at the Skate Nova Scotia provincial championships, held in Amherst.

The East Hants Figure Skating club skater landed on the podium twice during Skate Nova Scotia provincial championships.

She won silver and bronze last month (March).