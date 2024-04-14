VIDEO: Provincial volunteer awards coming to RECC in September

TRURO: People can now nominate outstanding Nova Scotians for the annual Provincial Volunteer Awards to recognize the contribution of volunteers to organizations and communities.



This year marks the 50th volunteer awards celebration.

Details were announced April 12, at the Rath Eastlink Community Centre in Truro, which will host the awards ceremony September 18.

Actor Jonathan Torrens will emcee, and singer Heather Rankin and others will perform.

The sign outside the RECC.

“Every day, Nova Scotians share their time, skills, compassion and creativity to support the well-being of our neighbours and communities,” said Dave Ritcey, MLA for Truro-Bible Hill-Millbrook-Salmon River, on behalf of Allan MacMaster, Minister responsible for the Voluntary Sector.

“This year is a significant milestone as we celebrate 50 years of honouring the positive impact volunteers have made in the lives of others.”



Nova Scotians can nominate people in three categories:

– the Youth Volunteer Award, for a volunteer aged 13 to 24

– the Family Volunteer Award, which honours a family of two people or more living in the same community

– the Nova Scotia Strong Award, recognizing resilience during a time of tragedy or struggle.



Forms and more information are available at: http://novascotia.ca/NonProfitSector/ProvincialVolunteerAwards/





Award recipients are selected by a citizens’ committee.



Each Nova Scotia municipality and Mi’kmaw community also selects representative (individual) volunteers to receive a Volunteer of the Year award. Nova Scotians can contact their local municipality or Mi’kmaw community for details.



Quick Facts:

– nominations close May 23

– National Volunteer Week runs from April 14 to 20 this year

– more than 410,000 Nova Scotians volunteer each year, contributing almost 79 million hours