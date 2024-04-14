Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week, officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 101 calls for service.

The following is a few of the highlighted calls and East Hants’ Most Wanted as provided by Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer for East Hants RCMP.

E-TRANFER FRAUD

On April 2 East Hants RCMP received a complaint of a fraud in which the complainant had sent $1,000 to someone via e-transfer as a “deposit” on a trailer.

However, before the complainant was able to get the trailer, the seller’s Facebook page was taken down and the bank was investigating.

East Hants RCMP wants to advise the public that they should NEVER send anyone a “deposit” via e-transfer unless they know the person they’re dealing with.

Often times, the reason why people send “deposits” to hold an item is because they are fearful of losing out on a deal that seems “too good to be true”.

Before sending funds to unknown persons, seek advice. If you feel that you have been a victim of fraud, please contact the RCMP and/or file a report with the Canada Anti Fraud Centre online.

APPLE SCAM

On April 4, East Hants RCMP received a complaint of a fraud in which the complainant was contacted by someone claiming to work for Apple.

The complainant was convinced by the person to change their account information then proceeded to instruct the complainant to purchase approximately $4,000 worth of Apple gift cards. They were to provide the card’s serial numbers.

The complainant then realized that they had been scammed. The investigation continues.

RCMP in East Hants wants to advise the public that the purchasing of gift cards is never a legitimate way of payment and no reputable business would ever suggest it.

If you feel that you have been a victim of fraud, please contact the RCMP and/or file a report with the Canada Anti Fraud Centre online.

Thomas Harvie. (RCMP photo)

East Hants’ Most Wanted: Man wanted for failure to attend court

This week, East Hants RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of Thomas Harvie, 35, Tennecape.

Harvie was charged with assault causing bodily harm as a result of an incident that happened in May of 2023.

He has failed to attend court as ordered.

Anyone who sees Thomas Harvie is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

From the Cruiser is brought to you by: