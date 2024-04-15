MacKenzie, Spence take step towards Paris 2024 Olympic journey

WAVERLEY: Two athletes from Cheema have taken a step closer to dreams of competing at the Paris 2024 Olympic games.

Craig Spence of Dartmouth has been named to the Canoe Kayak Canada team for the Americas Continental Olympic Qualifier and Pan American Championships, and the 2024 Sprint World Cup team.

Spence is one of three in men’s canoe for the qualifier and PanAms, while he is one of four named for the World Cup men’s canoe team.

Sloan MacKenzie, from Windsor Junction, is one four athletes named for the Sprint World Cup women’s canoe team.

The National Team Trials, held at the Chula Vista Elite Training Centre, served as a selection regatta for the ICF Canoe Sprint and Para World Cup, the ICF Para World Championships and the Americas Continental Olympic Qualifier where Canada aims to secure additional quota spots for Paris 2024.

Eight Olympic and Paralympic paddlers from Tokyo were selected for the team, including Tokyo Olympian and 2022 World Champion, Connor Fitzpatrick, heading to both the Olympic quota qualifier and ICF World Cup Szeged.

“Heading into the upcoming critical events we strongly believe in the program that our coach, Andreas has built for us,” said Fitzpatrick.

“We are excited for what’s ahead this year and we are all pushing as hard as we can to hopefully bring some really good results for the team this summer.”

Para paddler Erica Scarff is looking forward to more racing opportunities at the ICF Para Sprint World Championships in May, building towards Paris 2024.

“I am happy to be selected to the Para World Championship team and compete at my 9th World Championships,” said Scarff.

“I’m grateful for the leadership of our coach Mark Granger and trust that the preparations will lead to exciting performances for the entire team.”

Ian Mortimer, Chief Technical Officer for Canoe Kayak Canada, said the strength of Canada’s paddlers was very evident on the racecourse over the last three days of competition.

“We’re building towards a big summer, and this was an important step for the team as we push towards our top performances in Paris,” he said.

Stay tuned for Olympic and Paralympic team selections culminating at the second set of National Team Trials in June at the Olympic Basin from June 21-23.

Fall River’s Michelle Russell, who competes with the Abenaki Aquatic Club colours, was also named to the team for women’s kayak.

Some upcoming key dates for Spence, MacKenzie, Melanson, and Russell are:

AMERICA’S CONTINENTAL OLYMPIC QUALIFIER & PAN AM CHAMPIONSHIPS – APRIL 23-25

ICF PARACANOE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS – MAY 9-11

ICF CANOE SPRINT WORLD CUP SZEGED – MAY 10-12

NATIONAL TEAM TRIALS #2 MONTREAL – JUNE 21-23