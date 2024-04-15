WINDSOR JUNCTION: A goalie from Windsor Junction is heading to Ottawa, Ont. to continue playing the sport she loves while furthering her education.

Kaitlyn Langille, who backstopped the ACTION Benefits Lady Penguins in the Maritime Major Female Hockey League, announced her commitment to the Carleton University Ravens last week.

The Lockview High senior went 9-5 (won-loss) surrendering 30 goals for a 1.88 goals against average for the Pens.

She had three shutouts .

Carleton, who plays in the RSEQ with others like Bishops and Concordia, was 8-16-1 (won-loss-overtime loss) this past year.

Nel Vigneau Sargeant of Waverley plays with the Bishops Gaiters.

Langille will look to help improve the Ravens standings for the upcoming season.