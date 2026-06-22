Enfield’s Canada Day Parade in need of volunteer help

Canada Day needs some volunteers in Enfield (Pexels.com photo)

ENFIELD: The Enfield Canada Day Parade, being organized by the E.H. Horne Preservation Society, is in need of parade volunteers to help make the event possible.

Are you planning to head down to the end of your street to catch the Canada Day Parade this year? Why not grab the best seat in the house.

The E.H. Horne School Preservation Society is looking for volunteers to help operate the safety barricades at the ends of the designated parade roads.

It’s the perfect way to get an up-close, completely unobstructed view of all the action while helping keep the community safe.

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Organizers say they need two volunteers per road for the following locations:

Shamrock Lane

Donaldson Ave

Alderney Dr

White Rd

Concorde Way

Kali Lane

Macmillan Dr

Elmwood Subdivision

Parade Details:

When: July 1st (Rain or Shine!) Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Route: Starts at the Elmsdale Truck Center and finishes at the Enfield Legion. If you can spare a couple of hours to help support this awesome community tradition, we would love to have you on board.

How to Sign Up:

To secure your spot, please reach out to Sandra:Email: sandragardencole@gmail.com Call/Text: 902-476-0255