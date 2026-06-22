ADVERTORIAL: Dr. Skylar Tierney, ND brings passionate, whole-person care to Choice Health Centre Fall River

FALL RIVER: When patients walk into Dr. Skylar Tierney’s office at Choice Health Centre in Fall River, they quickly discover they’re getting more than a typical healthcare appointment. They’re getting a practitioner who is passionate about understanding their entire story and helping them take control of their health.

As a naturopathic doctor, Dr. Tierney focuses on athletic performance, concussion management, chronic pain, and preventative health care. Her approach looks beyond symptoms to identify the factors that may be affecting a person’s overall well-being.

“We treat the whole person,” she explained.

“It’s not just about one health concern. It’s about understanding everything that contributes to how someone feels and functions.”

Using a combination of nutrition counselling, lifestyle recommendations, targeted supplementation, and acupuncture, Dr. Tierney, ND collaborates with patients to create practical, sustainable health improvements.

What she enjoys most, however, is the opportunity to spend meaningful time with patients.

“I get to know their whole story,” she said. “Not just their health concerns, but what makes them happy, what they enjoy doing, and what’s important in their lives.”

That focus on education and connection is what drew Dr. Tierney to naturopathic medicine in the first place.

Originally considering a career in orthopedic surgery, she realized she wanted a profession that allowed her to build deeper relationships with patients and teach them how to better understand their own health.

“I love helping people understand what’s going on in their bodies and empowering them to take their health into their own hands,” she said.

After completing eight years of post-secondary education and professional training in Toronto, Dr. Tierney chose to bring her skills to Nova Scotia.

She joined Choice Health Centre earlier this year and says she immediately felt at home in the Fall River community.

“I wanted to be somewhere I could make a real impact,” she said. “The community here has been incredible, and I absolutely love practicing in Fall River.”

Dr. Tierney says many people are surprised to learn that naturopathic medicine isn’t just for those dealing with chronic illnesses. Much of her work focuses on prevention, helping people optimize their health before serious issues develop.

Low energy, digestive concerns, poor sleep, chronic stress, recurring headaches, and difficulty recovering from injuries are just some of the reasons patients seek her care.

Often, people come to her because they feel they’ve been settling for feeling “fine” when they know they could feel better.

“You deserve to feel better than just fine,” she said.

Athletes are another major focus of Dr. Tierney’s practice. A former elite swimmer who competed at the Canada Games and Paralympic Trials, she understands firsthand the physical and mental demands of high-level sport.

“My goal is to be the resource that I didn’t have when I was a young athlete,” she said.

“I’m enthusiastic about helping athletes improve performance, recovery, nutrition, and overall health so they can reach their full potential.”

As one of the newest members of the Choice Health Centre team, Dr. Tierney is currently accepting new patients and offers both daytime and evening appointments to accommodate busy schedules.

For more information or to book an appointment with Dr. Skylar Tierney, visit Choice Health Centre Fall River’s website or call the clinic directly.